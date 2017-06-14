Senator Rand Paul talks about surviving the Congressional shooting

A special celebration held Wednesday night inside Evansville's newly renovated Ruth's House.More >>
A special celebration held Wednesday night inside Evansville's newly renovated Ruth's House.More >>
US Senator Rand Paul, from Kentucky, was taking part in that Congressional practice.More >>
US Senator Rand Paul, from Kentucky, was taking part in that Congressional practice.More >>
Economic growth and better access to two Southern Indiana counties.More >>
Economic growth and better access to two Southern Indiana counties.More >>
The Board of Public Safety approved a request to update special events rules in downtown Evansville.More >>
The Board of Public Safety approved a request to update special events rules in downtown Evansville.More >>
A new coal mine is set to be constructed, a few miles north of Sacramento.More >>
A new coal mine is set to be constructed, a few miles north of Sacramento.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
A new study by Schools.com ranked Troy University as the No. 1 four-year college in Alabama.More >>
A new study by Schools.com ranked Troy University as the No. 1 four-year college in Alabama.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces homicide charges.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces homicide charges.More >>