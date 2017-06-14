Senator Rand Paul talks about surviving the Congressional shooting

U.S. Senator Rand Paul, from Kentucky, was taking part in that Congressional practice.

"I just batted at home plate," said Paul. "I heard the rapid gunshots. There's a big, large oak tree right next to the batting cage so I got behind the oak tree as the guy is shooting. I guess that's a difficult choice you don't think you'll ever have to make. Do I stay or do I go? Do I stay and hope they miss me or think I'm dead or do I think ultimately they're going to walk around shooting people."

In an interview with NBC's Lester Holt, Sen. Paul says he couldn't clearly see the shooter. All he saw was a blur in a blue shirt.

"At that point, we started hearing the Capitol Police return fire and I truly believe if the Capitol Police had not been there most people would have been killed," said Paul.

Paul also said because a member of the House leadership was there, his security detail was there too and that helped to save lives.

"Congressman Scalise was the one who suffered, but had he not been there his detail team wouldn't have been there either," said Paul. "It would have been a disaster."

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, who made a stop in Henderson Wednesday said he too was briefed on the situation.

"Rep. Scalise who I know, Steve Scalise, is a good guy and I'm grateful that he too will have a full recovery, it looks like," said Gov. Bevin. "I'm just grateful it wasn't worse than it was."

As far as that game they were practicing for, it's set to go on as planned on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.