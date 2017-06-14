County Commissioners seeking approval for new I-69 interchange

Right now, an I-69 bridge runs above Millersburg Road, but county commissioners see so much more for this space.

"We just think it would be perfect for the continued development and support of existing development, to have an interchange here at I-69 and Millersburg Road," said County Commissioner, Cheryl Musgrave.

Improving access for people who live in the area and opening up spaces for development in Warrick County, too.

The proposed project isn't without its speed bumps.Millersburg Road at the I-69 bridge is two feet below the flood plain. The road needs to be reconstructed, and, as a result, the bridge will need work, too.

Musgrave said the cost for both projects is between $20 to $30 million. They want INDOT to foot 80 percent of the bill.

One woman who lives along this road tells us she doesn't think it's worth the pricetag.

"There is no growth out here. This is a farm community. It makes no sense for them to spend that kind of money," she told 14 News. "The only benefit I can see is if they raise this road and stop this from flooding, which they should've done years ago."

INDOT officials said they're open to discussions with Vanderburgh County officials regarding projects that have an impact like this.

