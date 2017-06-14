City councilman proposes privatizing Mesker Park Zoo

Economic growth and better access to two Southern Indiana counties.More >>
Economic growth and better access to two Southern Indiana counties.More >>
The Board of Public Safety approved a request to update special events rules in downtown Evansville.More >>
The Board of Public Safety approved a request to update special events rules in downtown Evansville.More >>
A new coal mine is set to be constructed, a few miles north of Sacramento.More >>
A new coal mine is set to be constructed, a few miles north of Sacramento.More >>
Indiana 8th District Congressman Larry Bucshon is calling the congressional shooting a horrific and despicable action.More >>
Indiana 8th District Congressman Larry Bucshon is calling the congressional shooting a horrific and despicable action.More >>
The City Council of Evansville approved the first reading of a 2 million dollar project that would help repair some Evansville Roads.More >>
The City Council of Evansville approved the first reading of a 2 million dollar project that would help repair some Evansville Roads.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
In Massachusetts on Monday, a woman gave birth on the sidewalk. The event was a shocker for everyone involved.More >>
In Massachusetts on Monday, a woman gave birth on the sidewalk. The event was a shocker for everyone involved.More >>
Since 1831, 14 members of Congress have been killed and and about a dozen wounded.More >>
Since 1831, 14 members of Congress have been killed and and about a dozen wounded.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The 14-year-old was trying to shoot a snake in a ditch when his brother got in between the two, authorities say.More >>
The 14-year-old was trying to shoot a snake in a ditch when his brother got in between the two, authorities say.More >>