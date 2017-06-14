Proposed coal mine in McLean Co.

A new coal mine is set to be constructed a few miles north of Sacramento.

According to the company, Paringa Resources Limited, land has already been secured for the new Poplar Grove Mine along State Road 23 to 85.

According to their website, construction will begin next month, and the goal is to begin producing coal by next summer.

There will be a meeting next Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the "Area 3 Training Center" to rezone the area from agricultural to industrial.

