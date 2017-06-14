Indiana Congressman reacts to congressional shooting

Indiana 8th District Congressman Larry Bucshon is calling the congressional shooting a horrific and despicable action.

He said he's thankful it wasn't much worse and credited the brave and swift actions of Capitol Police.

Although Bucshon wasn't in Virginia, he said he's praying for all the people who were involved.

Bucshon said he will be at the Congressional Baseball Game On Thursday.

