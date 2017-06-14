Trey Hair drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB Draft

The second member of the 2017 University of Evansville baseball team has been taken in the Major League Baseball Draft as Trey Hair was taken by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 34round on Wednesday."Great to see Trey Hair get picked up in the 34round by the Rays," Purple Aces head coach Wes Carroll said. "He is an elite hitter that is ready for the next level. We are very proud of him and know that Trey will represent our program very well."A native of Firth, Neb., Hair was a 2-time All-Missouri Valley Conference Second Team selection in his two seasons with the Aces. As a senior in 2017, Hair batted .297 while leading the team in runs (37), RBI (43), walks (37) and doubles (21). His 21 doubles ranked third in the MVC.Hair burst onto the scene in his first season at UE in 2016. He led the teams in several categories as a junior including hits, runs, doubles, home runs, total bases and RBI.He is the second player to be drafted from UE in the 2017 draft joining Connor Strain, who was picked up by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 9round on Tuesday.