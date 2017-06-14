Men’s basketball to play at Duke on December 20

On December 20, the University of Evansville men's basketball team will play in one of the top atmospheres in college basketball, making the trip to Durham, North Carolina to take on Duke University at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The program will be offering its fans the unique chance to join the team for the game. For information on how you can make the trip with the Aces, click here: "This is such a great opportunity for our program to play on this stage," Purple Aces head coach Marty Simmons said. "Duke is one of the top programs in the country and it is going to be a great experience for our team to play at Cameron Indoor Stadium."Duke has won five NCAA Championships while making 11 championship games and 16 Final Fours. The Blue Devils also have the top NCAA Tournament winning percentage at 75.5%."We have a ton of respect for Mike Krzyzewski and their program. This is another great contest to add to our schedule for 2017-18," Simmons added.December's game will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.The program will be offering its fans the unique chance to join the team for the game. For information on how you can make the trip with the Aces, click here: www.uealumnionline.com/MBBDuke

Courtesy: UE Media Relations