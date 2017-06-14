Boutique buys fraternity house

A local boutique will be moving, but don't worry, it won't be very far.

Schon Boutique bought the old TKE house off Wabash Avenue in Evansville.

They're expected to make the move in September.

Currently, they're located off Franklin Street across from the West Branch Library.

Schon's carries women's fashion ranging from clothes to jewelry. The owner said the move is necessary to provide more options for customers.

Schon's has been opened for more than three years at their Franklin Street location.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.