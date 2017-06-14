City engineers asking for $2-million to fix road

The City Council of Evansville approved the first reading of a $2-million project that would help repair some Evansville roads.

The city engineer’s office is asking for $2-million to resurface some asphalt roads like Maryland and Mt. Auburn. They would also be able to repair some concrete roads.

There will be two separate projects if the vote passes.

One will be for asphalt on Burkhardt Road, from Columbia Street to Morgan Avenue; Green River Road, from Lincoln Avenue to Covert Avenue; Maryland Street, from St. Joseph Avenue to Fulton Avenue; and Mt. Auburn Road, from Maryland to St. Joe.

The second contract will be for concrete patching of individual concrete panels throughout the city. Some of the major roads include Columbia, from Fulton Avenue to Wabash Avenue; Claremont Avenue spur, from Claremont to Barker Avenue; and Veterans Memorial Parkway, from Kentucky Avenue to Shawnee Drive.

If the project passes the final vote with is set for the next city council meeting which will be held on June 26 the work will begin sometime this fall. The projects will be funded through a special distribution of the Local Option Income Tax the city received last year.

Brent Schmitt; City Engineer, tells me that he will be filing applications with the state through the Community Crossings Grant program, which was refunded with the new transportation bill in the state house. They could receive up to 1 million dollars,to replenish those funds if they are awarded those funds.

