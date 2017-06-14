Governor Bevin signs bill into law, allows more material to be moved

Governor Bevin signed the bill into law during a ceremony at Gibbs (WFIE)

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin wrapped up a bill signing ceremony at Gibbs Die Casting Corporation on Wednesday.

This new law now allows companies like Gibbs to haul more of its material on Kentucky roadways, making them more competitive with neighboring states.

Governor Bevin signed the bill into law during a ceremony at Gibbs.

The Governor said by moving more product at one time, companies can now compete with other states and hopefully get more contracts, hire more people, and move more cash around into the local economy.

Governor Bevin said companies in other states won't be beating Kentucky businesses on price.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.