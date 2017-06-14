UE men's basketball team to take on Duke in pre-season match

The University of Evansville announced they will take on a new competitor in basketball.

Their men's basketball team will be seeing the Duke Blue Devils in a pre-season match up.

The team said this is a great opportunity for them to see a great opponent and help prepare them for a tough Missouri Valley Conference schedule.

Head coach Marty Simmons could not be more excited for this opportunity.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.