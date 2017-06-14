EPD: Fake money showing up in Evansville

Police say fake money is showing up in Evansville. EPD seeing fake currency in the #EVV area. Bills are marked with Chinese symbols & dashes on the corner. Do not pass or accept these bills. pic.twitter.com/YwJ82JQ3t0 — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) June 14, 2017 If you have any information on who is passing the fake bills around, call the police. Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

