Dane Phillips helping lead Otters at the Plate - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Dane Phillips helping lead Otters at the Plate

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
(Source:Evansville Otters) (Source:Evansville Otters)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Evansville Otters have been explosive at the plate so far this season.

Catcher Dane Phillips has stepped up in a huge way with a .351 batting average, and a team high 9 home runs.

Otters manager Andy McCauley believes there is a strong chance Phillips will get a call up with the way he has been performing.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly