PREVIEW: Otters face Crushers on Flag Day

The Evansville Otters are back at Bosse Field against the Lake Erie Crushers Wednesday at 6:35 p.m., hoping to bounce back from Tuesday’s 4-3 loss.

Wednesday is Marvin Gray Day and Flag Day at the ballpark with the first 1,000 fans receiving a collectible poster highlighting Gray’s involvement with the Evansville Triplets.

Evansville (13-15) lost to Lake Erie in the series opener despite 13 strikeouts by starting pitcher Max Duval. His strikeout total was the second-most by an Evansville pitcher this season, behind Felix Baez’s 14 strikeouts on May 21 against Gateway.

There were five home runs hit in the series opener and the Crushers had three of them.

Evansville scored three runs early, but the Otters were shut down the rest of the way as the Crushers scored twice in the fourth and two more times in the sixth to rally.

Offensively for the Otters, Alejandro Segovia hit his sixth home run of the season while John Schultz hit his third home run.

The Otters continue to lead the Frontier League in home runs with 36.

Evansville’s Lance Montano heads into Wednesday’s game with a 15-game on-base streak after a walk on Tuesday. Christopher Riopedre has reached base in 12 consecutive games after recording a hit.

Right-hander Hasten Freeman will get his third start of the season for Evansville on Wednesday. Freeman last pitched a week ago against Windy City, taking the loss after allowing three earned runs in five innings.

Lake Erie (13-15) will call upon left-hander Connor Reed. Reed took a hard-luck loss in his last start, going seven innings while allowing one unearned run to Southern Illinois.