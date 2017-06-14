Safety board approves changes to special event rules in downtown Evansville

The Board of Public Safety approved a request to update special event rules in downtown Evansville.

This comes after officials at Tropicana said they lose money when Riverside Drive is shut down for dozens of events.

Organizations and runners argued their events are important and they shouldn't suffer because Tropicana claims they are suffering.

Three changes to the rules were approved:

The individual must submit their application at least 60 days before the event.

There is no level of requirement for participants.

Only the southbound lanes of Riverside Drive will be closed for events unless the board believes more space is needed.

Lauren Artino was at the meeting today and will have more on 14 News at 4.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.