Vanderburgh Co. board seeking support for new I-69 interchange

The Board of Public Safety approved a request to update special events rules in downtown Evansville.More >>
A letter is on it's way to Governor Holcomb asking for support of a new I-69 interchange in Vanderburgh County.More >>
Kentucky's criminal ban on medical marijuana is being challenged in a lawsuit that says its use could help combat the state's opioid addiction woes.More >>
Officers say Currie had several baggies of synthetic marijuana and seven baggies of meth on him.More >>
Police say they were called to an apartment on South Harlan Avenue Tuesday afternoon about a family dispute. Police say a window had been punched out and glass was on the ground.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a $60,000 reward is being offered in this investigation.More >>
