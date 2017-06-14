Vanderburgh Co. board seeking support for new I-69 interchange

A letter is on it's way to Governor Holcomb asking for support of a new I-69 interchange in Vanderburgh County.

That letter was approved at Tuesday night's Board of County Commissioners meeting.

The letter asks the governor to allow INDOT to build a new interchange at I-69 and Millersburg Road.

In the Board of County Commissioner's meeting, it was said that the possibility of this interchange was studied back in 2010, but it was dropped.

Now that there's more development out in that area and another I-69 improvement study underway, commissioners say now is the time.

The letter lists several reasons why the interchange would be a good investment.

Officials said new exit would promote economic growth for both Vanderburgh and Warrick counties.

Also, it would provide a more direct route to Evansville Regional Airport.

Now commissioners are aware there will be challenges.

For example, we've seen in the past that when we get heavy rain, Millersburg Road will flood.

Just last month, the road closed for several days due to high water.

That's why commissioners said Millersburg Road needs to be reconstructed and elevated above flood evaluation.

That would result in the reconstruction of the interstate above the road, too.

The cost of this project is estimated to be $20 million.

Commissioners are hoping INDOT is on board with this project and that most of it, 80%, will be paid by federal funds.

No timeline yet on when this could possibly happen

