Evansville pair facing child neglect, battery charges

Two people are in jail facing child neglect and battery charges in Evansville.

Police say they were called to an apartment on South Harlan Avenue Tuesday afternoon about a family dispute. Police say a window had been punched out and glass was on the ground.

Officers say several children were in the home and crying.

Police say the house was a mess and smelled of urine and feces. Officers say the children's parents had been in an argument that got physical.

30-year-old Michael Tripp and 27-year-old Kaitlyn Gillenwater are in the Vanderburgh County Jail facing battery and child neglect charges.

