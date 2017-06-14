Evansville traffic stop leads to drug dealing arrest

Officers say Currie had several baggies of synthetic marijuana and seven baggies of meth on him.More >>
Police say they were called to an apartment on South Harlan Avenue Tuesday afternoon about a family dispute. Police say a window had been punched out and glass was on the ground.More >>
It happened Wednesday morning just before 6 a.m. in the 300 block of S. Rosenberger Ave.More >>
According to the Pope County, IL Sheriff, they got a call from a resident at 7 Tuesday morning who reported his vehicle was stolen. Shortly after notifying surrounding counties, he was notified by White County that a vehicle matching that description was spotted.More >>
Officials with the Indiana DNR confirm an 11-year-old boy was killed in an ATV crash.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.More >>
