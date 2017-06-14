Evansville man facing drug dealing charges after traffic stop

An Evansville man is in jail facing drug dealing charges.

Police say 32-year-old Jeffery Currie was a passenger in a vehicle officers pulled over Tuesday.

Officers say Currie had several baggies of synthetic marijuana and seven baggies of meth on him. He's facing charges of dealing meth and synthetic marijuana.

