Suspect hit sleeping woman with wrench, police say

Officers say Currie had several baggies of synthetic marijuana and seven baggies of meth on him.More >>
Officers say Currie had several baggies of synthetic marijuana and seven baggies of meth on him.More >>
It happened Wednesday morning just before 6 a.m. in the 300 block of S. Rosenberger Ave.More >>
It happened Wednesday morning just before 6 a.m. in the 300 block of S. Rosenberger Ave.More >>
According to the Pope County, IL Sheriff, they got a call from a resident at 7 Tuesday morning who reported his vehicle was stolen. Shortly after notifying surrounding counties, he was notified by White County that a vehicle matching that description was spotted.More >>
According to the Pope County, IL Sheriff, they got a call from a resident at 7 Tuesday morning who reported his vehicle was stolen. Shortly after notifying surrounding counties, he was notified by White County that a vehicle matching that description was spotted.More >>
Officials with the Indiana DNR confirm an 11-year-old boy was killed in an ATV crash.More >>
Officials with the Indiana DNR confirm an 11-year-old boy was killed in an ATV crash.More >>
Evansville police are looking for the person or persons responsible for shooting out several car windows.More >>
Evansville police are looking for the person or persons responsible for shooting out several car windows.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.More >>
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier is back home after North Korea detained him more than a year before releasing him Tuesday.More >>
Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier is back home after North Korea detained him more than a year before releasing him Tuesday.More >>
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.More >>
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.More >>