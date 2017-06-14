Suspect hit sleeping woman with wrench, police say

An Evansville woman is behind bars after police say she hit someone with a wrench.

It happened Wednesday morning just before 6 a.m. in the 300 block of S. Rosenberger Ave.

According to a police affidavit, 24-year-old Chelsea M. Schleicher broke into a home, threw a pair of pliers at two people and then hit a woman who was sleeping on the couch in the head with a pipe or wrench.

Police say the victim did not have any apparent physical injuries, but was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Schleicher was arrested and taken to jail. She is charged with battery with a deadly weapon.

The affidavit says there had also been another police run Tuesday evening involving Schleicher and the victim.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.