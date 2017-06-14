EPD looking for person responsible for shooting out car windows

Evansville police are looking for the person or persons responsible for shooting out several car windows.

Several incidents were reported to EPD Tuesday morning. They occurred on Longfield Drive, Pemberton and Kensington Avenues.

Police believe the damage appears to have been caused by a pellet or BB gun.

