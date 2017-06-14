Man claims he was stabbed in the neck by upset friend

According to the Pope County, IL Sheriff, they got a call from a resident at 7 Tuesday morning who reported his vehicle was stolen. Shortly after notifying surrounding counties, he was notified by White County that a vehicle matching that description was spotted.More >>
According to a police report, the stabbing happened on Fountain Avenue but officers found the victim standing on the corner of 5th and Maryland.More >>
A Newburgh boy is turning 18 next week, and his family hopes you'll help make it his best one yet.More >>
An Evansville man accused of killing a woman as she walked down the street, was in court Tuesday.More >>
An Indiana State Police (ISP) trooper landed on the other side of the law arrested in a health insurance fraud case.More >>
Police responded to reports of shots fired at or near a field where Capitol Hill lawmakers were having baseball practice, according to reports.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
