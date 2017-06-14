Man claims he was stabbed in the neck by upset friend

A man claims his friend got upset with him and stabbed him in the neck.

It happened around one o'clock Wednesday morning.

According to a police report, the stabbing happened on Fountain Avenue but officers found the victim standing on the corner of 5th and Maryland.

We're told he was frantic and holding a compress to the right side of his neck. The victim told officers his friend took off a bicycle before they got there.

The report says the victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

