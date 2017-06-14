Tragedy in London, New I-69 Interchange Talk, Alert Day Thursday

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

Developing in London: Crews are on the scene of a massive, deadly fire at an apartment complex in London. Witnesses say families were trapped on the upper floors, and officials are reporting a number of deaths. We'll have a live look this morning.

Could we see a new I-69 interchange on Vanderburgh County's north side? It was on last night's county commission agenda. Hillary Simon will have live reports.

A Gibson County community has lost an 11-year old boy after an ATV crash in Francisco. We have new information from DNR officials about what happened.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin will be in Henderson today. He's signing a bill that increases weight limits for trucks.

Georgia residents are on high alert as the manhunt continues for two escaped inmates who authorities believe killed two corrections officers. We'll tell you where they were last spotted.

A few storms are possible today in the Tri-State and we have an Alert Day on Thursday.

See you soon!

Beth

