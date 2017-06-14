Tragedy in London, New I-69 Interchange Talk, Alert Day Thursday

A Newburgh boy is turning 18 next week, and his family hopes you'll help make it his best one yet.More >>
An Evansville man accused of killing a woman as she walked down the street, was in court Tuesday.More >>
An Indiana State Police (ISP) trooper landed on the other side of the law arrested in a health insurance fraud case.More >>
We are learning tonight, the Indiana Court of Appeals has rejected the city of Evansville's latest bid to get a lawsuit thrown out.More >>
Residents in Spencer County got to see, for the first time, plans for a proposed roundabout at an intersection where a deadly crash occurred several years ago.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier is back home after North Korea detained him more than a year before releasing him Tuesday.More >>
