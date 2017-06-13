Otters stumble in series opener

The Lake Erie Crushers spoiled a 13-strikeout performance from Evansville’s Max Duval Tuesday as the Crushers beat the Otters 4-3 in front of 1,174 at Bosse Field.

Duval received early run support as the Otters displayed more power offense in the first inning with back-to-back home runs.

Josh Allen walked in his first plate appearance, stole second and then advanced to third on a Lake Erie error.

Two batters later, Alejandro Segovia hit a two-run home run to give Evansville a 2-0 lead.

John Schultz would follow Segovia with a solo home run of his own to make it a 3-0 advantage for the Otters.

Lake Erie pitching would quiet the Otters the rest of the game.

Segovia finished with two RBIs and Schultz had the other.

In the fourth, Crushers Sean Hurley and Cody Lenahan hit solo home runs, cutting the Otters’ lead to 3-2.

Lake Erie took the lead in the sixth with another home run, a Brandon Murray two-run homer that scored Connor Oliver, who led off the inning with a double.

Duval took the loss after he allowed four earned runs, six hits and a walk in seven innings.

Lake Erie’s Justin Sinibaldi received the win after pitching three innings in relief.

The series continues on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters Media Relations