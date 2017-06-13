Family seeks help from community in surprising teen for 18th birthday

A Newburgh boy is turning 18 next week, and his family hopes you'll help make it his best one yet.

According to his family, Dawson Hamilton has autism and loves receiving mail. Dawson's cousin started a social media post, asking for help to surprise him with a heap of birthday cards in his mailbox on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

A lot of people have already jumped on board.

"He's so looking forward to his birthday and getting things in the mail, who doesn't? Emails are great, but c'mon when you get something in the mail, oh that's great," said Nick Hamilton, Dawson's father.

Mailing address:

Dawson Hamilton

3377 Maple Lane

Newburgh, IN 47630

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.