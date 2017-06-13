ISP trooper accused of insurance fraud

An Indiana State Police (ISP) trooper landed on the other side of the law arrested in a health insurance fraud case.

State Police say, Lucas Zeien, 37-years-old, of Evansville, and his wife divorced in 2008, but Zeien didn't update his marital status. That allowed his ex-wife and children from a previous marriage to get health insurance benefits from a plan that covers ISP personnel.

Zeien is currently on administrative leave without pay.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.