ISP trooper accused of insurance fraud - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

ISP trooper accused of insurance fraud

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Lucas Zeien, 37, of Evansville (Source: ISP) Lucas Zeien, 37, of Evansville (Source: ISP)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Indiana State Police (ISP) trooper landed on the other side of the law arrested in a health insurance fraud case.

State Police say, Lucas Zeien, 37-years-old, of Evansville, and his wife divorced in 2008, but Zeien didn't update his marital status. That allowed his ex-wife and children from a previous marriage to get health insurance benefits from a plan that covers ISP personnel.  

Zeien is currently on administrative leave without pay.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly