Court allows lawsuit against Evansville to proceed

Indiana Court of Appeals has rejected the city of Evansville's latest bid to get a lawsuit thrown out.

Benjamin Magenheimer sued the city back in 2011 after he was spotted by police carrying a firearm at Mesker Park Zoo and ordered to leave. The court cited state statute that bars municipalities from regulating firearms.

Magenheimer may now proceed with his lawsuit, which seeks damages and attorney fees.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.