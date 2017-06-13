Plans for new roundabout unveiled in Spencer Co.

Residents in Spencer County got to see, for the first time, plans for a proposed roundabout at an intersection where a deadly crash occurred several years ago.

The proposed roundabout is right outside of South Spencer High School at the intersection of State Road 66 and Orchard Road.

Several years ago, a group of parents fought to have a traffic light installed at that intersection after a student at South Spencer was killed while driving home from school. Now, INDOT officials say they are looking at taking that traffic light down and possibly replacing it with that roundabout that they say would improve the safety of the traffic flow in that area.

At a public forum on Tuesday, many parents asked how students at the school would be affected. One mother says she would feel more comfortable with her son driving through that roundabout every day.

"I will rest easier thinking of him driving through an intersection where traffic is regulated to around 25 mph rather than him pulling out of the light where an on-coming semi could be traveling 65 mph," said parent Tara Lloyd.

"I see a few students out there this evening but how are we going to directly reach them because that's the ones that's going to affect most often and that's the ones that are potentially going to have the most difficulty, I think, be that through lack of knowledge or a little bit of stubbornness," said teacher John Hurley.

INDOT officials say if the roundabout is built construction wouldn't start until sometime in 2020.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.