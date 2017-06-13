Evansville man charged in woman's murder faced judge for first time

An Evansville man accused of killing a woman as she walked down the street was in court Tuesday.

DeRyan Cook, 20, is charged with murder in the death of Jamie Baker.

Cook says he didn't do it and was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Police say Cook was seen on Walgreens Surveillance video following Baker and the man who was walking with her right before she was killed.

Cook's next court date is set for September 1.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.