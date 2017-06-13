City commission saw no benefit in eliminating primary elections - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

City commission saw no benefit in eliminating primary elections in Henderson

Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

We have an update on a proposal to eliminate primary election races in the city of Henderson.

The city commission took up the issue on first reading Tuesday but it failed to move forward.  

Commissioners we spoke with said they saw no benefits to the voters and decided the proposal should not go to second reading.

