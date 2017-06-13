St. Vincent LifeFlight team gets award for 35-year anniversary

Officials with the Indiana DNR confirm an 11-year-old boy was killed in an ATV crash.More >>
Officials with the Indiana DNR confirm an 11-year-old boy was killed in an ATV crash.More >>
We have an update on a proposal to eliminate primary election races in the city of Henderson.More >>
We have an update on a proposal to eliminate primary election races in the city of Henderson.More >>
In the movies superheroes drop from the skies to save lives. In real life, air medics do. Crews, like the LifeFlight team at St. Vincent. They go from hospital grounds to the air within minutes.More >>
In the movies superheroes drop from the skies to save lives. In real life, air medics do. Crews, like the LifeFlight team at St. Vincent. They go from hospital grounds to the air within minutes.More >>
A lot of people aren't used to the heat and humidity yet, because this is the first real heatwave the Tri-State has had this year. The past two days high temperatures topped out at 94 degrees with heat index values in the triple digits.More >>
A lot of people aren't used to the heat and humidity yet, because this is the first real heatwave the Tri-State has had this year. The past two days high temperatures topped out at 94 degrees with heat index values in the triple digits.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
In response to allegations from the community, Kirbyville CISD’s attorneys filed a court brief with the 137th Judicial District Court in Jefferson County Tuesday morning that provided background information and context for the May 23 suicide of former principal Dennis Reeves.More >>
In response to allegations from the community, Kirbyville CISD’s attorneys filed a court brief with the 137th Judicial District Court in Jefferson County Tuesday morning that provided background information and context for the May 23 suicide of former principal Dennis Reeves.More >>
Trussville police have arrested a man they say sodomized a 10-year-old child.More >>
Trussville police have arrested a man they say sodomized a 10-year-old child.More >>
One Greenville County, SC deputy saved the day and helped one bride remain flawless on her wedding day.More >>
One Greenville County, SC deputy saved the day and helped one bride remain flawless on her wedding day.More >>
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.More >>
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.More >>