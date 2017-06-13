St. Vincent LifeFlight team gets award for 35-year anniversary

St. Vincent LifeFlight crew has been serving the Tri-State for 35 years(WFIE)

In the movies, superheroes drop from the skies to save lives. In real life, air medics do, just like the LifeFlight team at St. Vincent.

They go from hospital grounds to the air within minutes.

After 35 years in the skies, St. Vincent LifeFlight crew, leadership, and administration accepted an award Monday for all those years of service.

"We get a lot of car wrecks, anything that needs quick and rapid transport to a trauma center," LifeFlight Medic Tyler Unfried said.

Over the past 35 years, LifeFlight crews tell us they have transported more than 13,000 patients.

"I'd say we average at least one a day," LifeFlight Medic Tyler Unfried said. "Some days we do don't have any, some days we have three of four. It just depends on the day," Unfried said.

The St. Vincent LifeFlight team covers the entire Tri-State, but have gone much farther.

"Typically for 911 calls, we would pick up around a 90-mile radius, we can go further but at that point, there is probably someone else that can get their quicker," Unfried said.

In their 35 years of service, they are accident-free. Medics say St. Vincent is also the longest running medical flight service in the community.

When they are not in the air, they're still at work.

"A lot of times, we are helping out in the ER, ICU's anything in the hospital being involved with patient care and access," Unfried said.

