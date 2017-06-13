Heat causing problems for AC units - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Heat causing problems for AC units

By Eric Garlick, Reporter/Meteorologist
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

A lot of people aren't used to the heat and humidity yet because this is the first real heatwave the Tri-State has had this year. 

The past two days, high temperatures topped out at 94 degrees with heat index values in the triple digits. 

A lot of people are firing up their AC’s and working them to the max. 

We spoke with a tech from A+Derr and he had a few helpful hints on how to make sure your AC is working properly. 

His biggest tip was routine maintenance, which they can perform. But, there are a few things you can do before calling the professionals, such as spraying off the coils and the unit outside. 

Another tip to help you from overworking your AC is to make sure the temperature swings between day and night aren’t too drastic. 

AC units are only meant to work to keep your house 20 degrees cooler than the outside temp.

