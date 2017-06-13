Name of boy who died after Gibson Co. ATV crash released

The name of the boy who died after an ATV crash in Gibson County has been released.

Coroner Misty Hoke says the boy has been identified as 11-year-old Mitchell M. Steckler, of Haubstadt.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 350 South at 450 East in Francisco.

Update: ATV accident in Gibson County is a confirmed fatality involving an 11 year old male. #indianaico — ICO District 7 (@icodistrict7) June 13, 2017

We're told Steckler was assisting in a farming operation on a John Deere side-by-side. As he tried to make a turn, he flipped the ATV and was thrown out before being pinned under the vehicle.

Steckler was taken to Gibson General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

We're told he was not wearing a helmet or safety restraints.

