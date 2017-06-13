11-year-old boy dead after ATV crash in Gibson Co.

Officials with the Indiana DNR confirm an 11-year-old boy was killed in an ATV crash.

It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in Gibson County.

Update: ATV accident in Gibson County is a confirmed fatality involving an 11 year old male. #indianaico — ICO District 7 (@icodistrict7) June 13, 2017

There are no other details being released at this time.

