11-year-old boy dead after ATV crash in Gibson Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

11-year-old boy dead after ATV crash in Gibson Co.

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
(Indiana DNR) (Indiana DNR)
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

Officials with the Indiana DNR confirm an 11-year-old boy was killed in an ATV crash.

It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in Gibson County.

There are no other details being released at this time.

We will pass along any updates.

