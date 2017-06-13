Program aims to help children with parents in prison

A pilot program in Evansville aims to help children, whose parents are in prison.

The kids there were under the age of 10. Many of them had a lot of worries, including if their family member still loved them and if they would be executed.

More than a dozen children, from kindergarten through second grade, were bonding by shared experiences.

A group of local leaders are teaming up, providing support and other resources through "C.O.I.L.," or children of incarcerated loved ones. COIL is part of the grass roots program that opens up conversations, aimed at kids being taken care of by relatives.

"They may not have the time to listen or know what to do if the child comes to them," said Lori Noble, Chairperson for COIL.

In a round table style, many children talked about their concerns, worries, and fears.

Before hearing from a former inmate, who spent more years in jail than the children have been alive.

Faraji Garth, is now volunteering in hopes of keeping the kids from going down the same path. He shows them that one mistake could make a major impact.

Later this week, the group will sit down with grades three through five and continue to modify the program as we move throughout the summer.

"No matter who you are or what you're going through, you're not alone, we want to let the children know it's not your fault, we love you we support you and we're trying to do the best we can do," said Garth.

The group hopes to eventually get in the school system.

