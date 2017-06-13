Hopeful future doctors attend 2-week medical camp

High school students, interested in a career in the medical field, are getting a taste of what it might be like.

It's happening at EVSC's Health Science Institute, which is a two-week medical camp at Deaconess Health Science building. The program offers students a close-up look at the many different paths they could take, in the field of medicine.

On Tuesday, they learned about splinting and casting techniques.

"We're getting knowledge that usually students don't even get until their in their 3rd or 4th year of med school," explained Robert Helfrich, a senior at Mater Dei. "I'm really interested Neuro and Neurology, so touring the Neuro unit was a really fun experience for me."

Students had to go through an interview process to get into the camp.

Other actives include touring a trauma unit and watching a birth.

