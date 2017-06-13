Lynn, Martinez dominate Brewers in Game One win

Jose Martinez hit a pair of solo homers and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-0 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday.



Martinez connected in the fifth and eighth innings for his first multi-homer game. He added a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.



Martinez's 415-foot opposite field drive to right-center ignited a three-run Cardinals rally in the fifth. Matt Carpenter followed with an RBI double and scored on Dexter Fowler's single to make it 3-0.



Kolten Wong had an RBI double and Martinez added a sacrifice fly as the Cardinals extended their lead to 5-0 in the sixth.



Martinez's homer to left in the eighth travelled 436 feet.



Right-hander Lance Lynn (5-3) struggled with his control with four walks, but was able to get out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fifth. Lynn struck out eight, including the side in the fourth inning.

