Volunteers hand-out over 300 food boxes to help senior citizens

Christian Community Outreach volunteers got to work on Tuesday to help senior citizens.

Volunteers distributed more than 300 boxes of free food to Henderson senior citizens. It was all part of senior service day, which happens on the second Tuesday of every month.

The boxes are filled with a variety of foods, from cereal to canned vegetables and peanut butter. The program is income-based, and we talked with one woman, who comes every month, and she says this program is a huge help to her.

"It's helpful," explained Sandy Earles, who has used this service for three years. "I'll tell ya, I'm on a limited income and this is where I get a lot of my food. You make up with what you got and you put this with it and it lasts the whole month. They really need this and that's why you see so many people coming out here."

They also serve free lunch there for the seniors during the food box pickup.

