Overnight lane restrictions to be in place for 6 weeks on Lloyd Expressway

The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be night time road work on the Lloyd Expressway.

It should start around 7:00 p.m. Monday.

Crews will begin grinding and sealing bridge joints from Wabash Avenue to U.S. 41.

Crews will be using two lanes, leaving one lane for drivers.

Work is expected to last about six weeks depending upon weather conditions.

The lane restrictions will be from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each night.

