Sporting Indiana U-14 girls bound for Kansas City Regional

For years, a continuing discussion has focused on high school soccer taking its place alongside football, basketball and the other premiere sports in the Tri-State.

And the feeder system is a big reason why.

Nowhere is that truer than with Sporting Indiana, which has a team making noise across the Hoosier State.

The Sporting Indiana U-14 girls have come out of nowhere to beat some of the top teams in Indiana. Their success on the pitch has earned them a trip to Kansas City to compete in this week's Regionals.

This is the fifth team in the history of Sporting Indiana to reach the Regionals. The U-14 girls begin their quest for a berth in the Regionals Thursday in Overland Park, Kansas.

