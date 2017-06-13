Volunteers sell brown bag lunches to help Owensboro man battling cancer

The Henderson City Commission will be looking into changing the city's election procedure during Tuesday's meeting. A possible change could mean doing away with the primary races.More >>
The Henderson City Commission will be looking into changing the city's election procedure during Tuesday's meeting. A possible change could mean doing away with the primary races.More >>
The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be night time road work on the Lloyd Expressway. It should start around 7:00 p.m. Monday.More >>
The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be night time road work on the Lloyd Expressway. It should start around 7:00 p.m. Monday.More >>
Volunteers at the Riverport Authority in Owensboro made some special lunch deliveries all to raise money for local Steve Terry, who is battling cancer.More >>
Volunteers at the Riverport Authority in Owensboro made some special lunch deliveries all to raise money for local Steve Terry, who is battling cancer.More >>
An Evansville man is in jail, suspected of breaking into several homes. Police say 20-year-old Dustin Svestka is facing charges of burglary, residential entry, and resisting.More >>
An Evansville man is in jail, suspected of breaking into several homes. Police say 20-year-old Dustin Svestka is facing charges of burglary, residential entry, and resisting.More >>
A Madisonville couple is in jail, accused of burglarizing a place that helps the needy.More >>
A Madisonville couple is in jail, accused of burglarizing a place that helps the needy.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
The suspect is also accused of threatening to kill the victim.More >>
The suspect is also accused of threatening to kill the victim.More >>
Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.More >>
Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today.More >>
The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.More >>
The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.More >>