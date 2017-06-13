Volunteers sell brown bag lunches to help Owensboro man battling cancer

Volunteers at the Riverport Authority in Owensboro made some special lunch deliveries all to raise money for local Steve Terry, who is battling cancer.

Steve Terry is the founder of the Big O Music Fest in Owensboro. He was diagnosed back in April.

Since then, the community stepped up to show support. The Riverport volunteers say they wanted to do something to help the family out, so they sold $5 brown bag lunches to businesses, churches, and non-profits all across Owensboro.

The community was quick to respond. Volunteers delivered over 600 lunches Tuesday.

"I think it's wonderful to see everybody reaching out, from individuals to businesses," said Carol Huff. "It's great to see everyone come together because he's been such a great community asset. And everyone sees themselves in him to where if you are ever in a time of need you would hope the community would come out and support you."

Volunteers say on top of the 600 lunches sold, many people also donated extra money for the cause.

