EPD arrest man suspected of breaking into homes

An Evansville man is in jail, suspected of breaking into several homes.

Police say 20-year-old Destin Svestka is facing charges of burglary, residential entry, and resisting.

Officers say the burglaries happened on June 2, 6, and 7.

Police say Svestka recently got out of prison from a 2014 burglary case.

Officers say Svestka told them he hasn't broken into any homes since his release but said he has been breaking into vehicles.

He's in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

