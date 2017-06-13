Police say pool store burglar turned himself in - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Police say pool store burglar turned himself in

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Kealyn Haire (Source: Henderson County Detention Center)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

There's new information on a pool store burglary in Henderson.

Police say 21-year-old Kealyn Haire turned himself in Monday night. He's accused of breaking into Oasis Backyard Pools on South Green Street last month. 

Police say he went into hiding after seeing surveillance video of himself on Facebook. Officers say he was encouraged by friends and family members to turn himself in.  

He's charged with third-degree burglary.  

