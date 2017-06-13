Henderson mom lost son to drug addiction

Last year, we aired a special series focused on the heroin problem in the Tri-State, specifically in Henderson.

Cathy Melton has been through the unimaginable. Last year when we sat down with her for the Heroin in Henderson series, she was hopeful that her son, Jacob, would fight this addiction.

At the time, he had been sober for months, but as many families who deal with addiction will tell you, every day is a battle.

On Easter Sunday, Jacob lost his.

For more than two years, Jacob was hooked on opioids and other drugs. It started after he was prescribed heavy pain pills following surgery.

He was in treatment, seeing an addiction specialist and psychiatrist. Anything to silence the demons.

"30 days the first time in rehab and he was sober, clean for about 8-9 months," said Cathy. "And then he relapsed."

Cathy blames the system. She believes there aren't enough long-term treatment options available to children who are addicted to drugs.

"I said, 'Son, will you please go back to rehab?' and he said, 'It doesn't work, mom. It doesn't work,'" she recalled. "I said, 'You didn't get the tools you needed to help you,' and he said, 'There's nowhere for me to go until I'm 18.'"

Cathy said most 12-step programs at non-profit centers are only for those 18 and up. Jake was 17.

She said from what she's been able to research, most insurance won't pay for extended treatment.

Another frustration for Cathy: by law in Kentucky, teenagers can refuse treatment. Forcing them to get help, could take months and a lot of paperwork.

That's time Cathy said her son didn't have.

"He would cry and say, 'I just don't want to be this way,' and he accepted treatment twice and then he was disappointed when the cravings were still there."

After overdosing twice in one week in April, Jacob's parents refused to pick him up at the hospital, hoping that another situation would spark a successful recovery.

It didn't work.

"He was appointed a CPS worker and she called and said they were trying to place him in foster care," said Cathy. "My words to her were, 'If you place him in foster care, he will run away and will die.' I said that more than one."

Jacob did run away from his foster home and on Easter Sunday, Cathy got the worst call of her life.

"His dad called me around 8:15 and told me that he was gone," she recalled. "It was devastating. It's still devastating."

Now Cathy finds herself going through Jacob's things, wishing this all could have turned out differently.

Her new mission is to make others understand parents and even other teens it's not just about preventing drug abuse, it's about making sure those addicted aren't lost causes.

Jacob may be gone but his story isn't finished yet.

