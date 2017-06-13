EPD: Dogs left in hot car while owner ate at casino

An Evansville man is facing animal cruelty charges, after police say he left two dogs in his car in 90 degree heat.

Officers were called Monday to the Tropicana parking garage. They say a man had parked his car and went inside about an hour before.

Police say two dogs inside the car were panting. They had no food or water, and the drivers window was rolled down about 2 inches.

Tropicana officials told officers they tried calling the owner over the loud speaker three times.

Officers say the owner, Brian Concannon was finally found, but refused to come out until he had finished eating.

Police say he was told his car would be towed and his dogs would be taken, but he didn't care.

As police waited for the tow truck, they say Concannon came outside. They say he told them, "I went into the casino and left my dogs in the car. I didn't think it was especially hot."

Police say the outside temperature was 91 degrees.

They say they had a similar call involving the same car back in 2016.

