LIVE: Attorney General Sessions testifies before Senate committee

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is testifying before the Senate Intel Committee in an open session.

The former Alabama Republican senator will likely be confronted about his role in the firing of former FBI chief, James Comey.

He may also be asked about his contact with the Russian ambassador to the US during the 2016 presidential campaign and why he didn't disclose this information during his confirmation hearing for attorney general.

