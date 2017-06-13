KSP: Drugs, swords, knives found during Owensboro traffic stop

Pope Francis has named Monsignor Charles Thompson as the new archbishop of Indianapolis, the Vatican announced Tuesday.More >>
According to state police, just before midnight Monday a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle that was pulled to the side of the road on Ralph Ave.More >>
According to the Pope County, IL Sheriff, they got a call from a resident at 7 Tuesday morning who reported his vehicle was stolen. Shortly after notifying surrounding counties, he was notified by White County that a vehicle matching that description was spotted.More >>
Police say he was found at Circle S trying to cross U.S. 231 this morning at 7:00 a.m.More >>
Officials with the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office say 32-year-old Kaara Broesch was sentenced to 30 years in prison.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.More >>
Two Baldwin County Prison inmates in Putnam County shot and killed two corrections officers while being transported by bus and police are currently searching the area for their vehicle, described as a grass green Honda Civic.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today.More >>
The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.More >>
The Huntingburg Police Department posted a message on its Facebook page just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday that said the boy was found about 7 a.m. trying to cross US 231 in the town.More >>
