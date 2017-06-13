Evansville woman sentenced for sex crimes against child

Police say he was found at Circle S trying to cross U.S. 231 this morning at 7:00 a.m.More >>
According to the Pope County, IL Sheriff, they got a call from a resident at 7 Tuesday morning who reported his vehicle was stolen. Shortly after notifying surrounding counties, he was notified by White County that a vehicle matching that description was spotted.More >>
Officials with the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office say 32-year-old Kaara Broesch was sentenced to 30 years in prison.More >>
Owensboro city officials estimate it's going to cost half a million dollars to repair the damage from a runaway barge hitting the wall on the city's riverfront back in April.More >>
Pope Francis has named Monsignor Charles Thompson as the new archbishop of Indianapolis, the Vatican announced Tuesday.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Two Baldwin County Prison inmates on work detail in Putnam County have shot and killed two corrections officers and police are currently searching the area for their vehicle, described as a dark green Honda Civic.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today.More >>
The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
Taco Bell is giving out free tacos on Tuesday and you can go ahead and thank Steph Curry and Kevin Durant for that. The giveaway is part of a “Steal a Taco” cross promotion with the NBA.More >>
The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.More >>
