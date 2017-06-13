Evansville woman sentenced for sex crimes against child

An Evansville woman has been sentenced in a sex crimes case that started in January.

Officials with the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office say 32-year-old Kaara Broesch was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Police say the victim, who is under the age of 14, was interviewed at Holly's House. They say Broesch admitted she forced the girl to perform sex acts with Frederick Rogers while being video taped.

The police report says the victim was also forced to watch Rogers and Broesch have sex, and watch other pornographic videos.

Police say Broesch told them she did it because she has a meth problem, and was scared of Rogers.

Officers say Rogers denied the claims at first, but then confessed.

Rogers' case is still pending.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.