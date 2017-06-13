Authorities searching for suspect after White Co. chase

Authorities are currently looking for a man who led them on a chase in White County, IL.

According to the Pope County, IL sheriff, they got a call from a resident around 7 Tuesday morning who reported his vehicle was stolen. Shortly after notifying surrounding counties, he was told by White County authorities that a vehicle matching that description was spotted.

The White County sheriff says deputies chased the suspect for about 10 to 15 minutes, but when the suspect got into Carmi he started driving erratically so the pursuit was called off.

We're told the suspect's vehicle was found about 20 minutes later behind a business.

Deputies are now searching the area for the suspect.

We have a crew heading that way and we'll keep you updated.

