Authorities name 'possible suspect' in White Co. chase

Authorities have named a suspect in a chase in White County.

According to the White County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Daniel Ernest Carlisle is the "possible suspect" in the chase.

Officers say a suspect stole a car early Tuesday morning in neighboring Pope County, IL. White County Deputies spotted it and chased it for about 15 minutes.

When the driver got into Carmi, authorities say he started driving erratically so the chase ended.

Deputies found the car, but not the driver.

We're told Carlisle is also wanted out of Kentucky for a parole violation.

